Happy Birthday Salman Khan: After Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the actor now confirms No Entry sequel

One film that has been in the news for the past many years is the sequel. The first instalment of the movie starred , , , , , , and . Producer has also spoken about the film multiple times, but the movie was never officially announced. Now, Salman while talking to media on his birthday confirmed that the No Entry sequel is happening. The first part of the film, which was released in 2005, was a super hit at the box office. Also Read - Birthday boy Salman Khan's perfect return gift to fans; reveals title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salman said that he will soon resume the shooting of Tiger 3, and No Entry 2 will go on the floors once he wraps up the spy thriller and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Well, a few days ago, the actor had confirmed that 2 is also on the cards and K. V. Vijayendra Prasad is writing the script. Salman now has four sequels lined up, Tiger 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2, and 2. Also Read - Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Newly married Katrina Kaif makes a sugary sweet wish for Tiger 3 co-star

Earlier, while talking about No Entry 2, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, " 's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it." Also Read - Netizens take a jibe at Salman Khan's snake bite incident by pulling Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal into it

It’s been a long time we have seen Salman in a comedy film. So, it will be interesting to watch him in the No Entry sequel.

Yesterday, at his farmhouse in Panvel, Salman was bitten by a snake. His fans were worried about the actor’s health, but he is fit and fine now.