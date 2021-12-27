celebrates his 56th birthday today. Like every year, the actor is at his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate his special day. However yesterday, Salman’s fans got worried after reading the news about their favourite star being bitten by a snake. But, now the actor is fit and fine. Salman has been in a relationship multiple times, but unfortunately, he never got married. His relationship with , , and always made it to the headlines. But, these actresses are not the reason behind Salman’s single status. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday special: From Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor; 10 celebs the Tiger 3 star had an ugly fight with

The superstar is still single because of the veteran actress . A few years ago, the veteran actress had come on Bigg Boss to promote her film, . At that time, Salman had revealed that when he was a teenager he was completely in awe of the actress. They were neighbours then and the actor used to sleep on the parapet and wake up at 5:30 am just to watch her go on morning walks.

Not just that, he also joined her yoga classes. Salman had revealed, "Uss waqt yoga se toh mera koi connection tha hi nahi par kyunki Rekha ji wahaan pe sikhati thi yoga, main aur mere dost pohoch jaaya karte the (At that time I had no connection with yoga, but as Rekha ji taught there, I and my friends used to go there.)"

Rekha further revealed that Salman told everyone in the house, "I want to marry that girl when I grow up." To which the superstar replied, “Shayad isliye meri shaadi nahi hui." The veteran actress jokingly added, "Shaayad meribhi isiliye nahin huyi..."

Isn’t that a cute little love story of Salman Khan and Rekha?

Interestingly, Salman made his Bollywood debut with Rekha starrer Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988). He played the supporting role of Rekha’s brother-in-law in the film.