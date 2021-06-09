Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor: Anil Kapoor wishes his daughter with adorable childhood pics; calls her 'strong' and 'kind'

The gorgeous actress of Bollywood and fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 36th birthday today. While all her fans and friends from the entertainment fraternity have wished her on social media, Papa Anil Kapoor shared a series of her adorable childhood pics and penned a heartwarming note for the Sanju actress. AK called her daughter 'strong,' 'kind' and the 'girl who chases her dreams.' Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's take on sister Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood journey will make you admire him even more

The note reads, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You're strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!" While Anil's wife Sunita dropped heart emojis on his post, Sonam Kapoor commented, "Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else."

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja also wished her with an amazing picture with the caption, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you're the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor ❤️ #EverydayPhenomenal."

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind, which is the remake of the south Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also features , and in pivotal roles.

Here's wishing the gorgeous lady a very Happy Birthday!