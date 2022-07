Sonu Sood has earned the nicknake 'The Messiah of the Masses' and rightly so. Nobody, be it from the film industry or outside it or even the government did more to help people during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the dual extended lockdowns, than him. Whoever coined the term 'an angel has landed on earth' probably did so that it could justifiably be used to describe Sonu Sood. Before all and sundry came to know of his Good Samaritan side though, everybody knew him as one of the best and hottest bods in Bollywood, whose macho presence has effectively shone on screen in tough-baddie roles, laying down convincing obstacle for muscular leading men.

Sonu Sood throwback pic in 1997 before becoming an actor

Today, 30th July, on Sonu Sood's birthday, let's walk you down memory lane with a throwback pic of the Simmba actor from the year 1997, before he made his official acting debut 2 years later. Sonu was as lanky as could be in said throwback picture, highlighting what a long way he has come and how dedicated a path he has traversed to achieve his physical metamorphosis, which is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Sonu himself had shared this throwback photo on social media back in 2020, captioning it: “...and I dared to become an actor. #1997 ”. Check out the picture below:

Sonu Sood upcoming movies and recent films

Birthday boy Sonu Sood was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which, unfortunately, sank badly at the box office, and was generally panned by critics, too. The actor will next appear on the big screen alongside Vijay Antony in Tamil film Thamilarasan. Meanwhile, here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday.