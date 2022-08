Sunil Grover, popularly known as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, celebrates his 45th birthday today! Yes, one of India's most adored comedians in the country. He has just recently explored himself as an artist and it took a lot of strength and courage to break out of the mould of a comedian for him. In fact, Sunil Grover was told that he had a very funny image to experiment with diverse roles in the industry. However, Sunil didn't listen and believed in himself. This is why he is going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. Also Read - Sunil Grover vs Kapil Sharma: Battle of the best as both actors gear up to fight for TRPs with their comedy shows

Sunil Grover was told 'You have a funny image'

Sunil always makes headlines in the world of entertainment news for various reasons. In his recent interview, Sunil Grover was asked if his comical image has ever impacted his chances of getting different roles. Sunil Grover is known for his characters of Dr Mashoor Gultati and Gutthi. For years, Sunil has entertained everyone with his stint as a comedian. The actor said that he also thought the same in his initial days. Sunil shared that he just thought that since he worked on the characters, it just got popular. But he didn't know the impact of the same. However, he did add that his male characters have been accepted by the audience too. Sunil was seen in a very different avatar in Tandav. Then he recalled being told that he has a funny image. "It has happened sometimes that people said, ‘You have a funny image, what if people laugh on your performance’," Sunil was told. But the actor persisted. Even he had his doubts but he knew deep down that he could do it (portray different roles apart from comedy) if given a chance. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: From Upasana Singh to Sunil Grover — Here's the list of stars who QUIT the popular show and why

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunil Grover has Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan helmed by Atlee. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani to name a few. Also Read - Jawan: Not Nayanthara but Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan's film; shocking reason why she opted out