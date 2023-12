Sanjay Dutt is having the time of his life with his kids and the pictures of the KGF 2 star are going viral on the internet. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt shared their family vacay pictures ahead of the New Year 2024 and the fans are going gaga over their gathering and calling them the best family. Trishala dropped pictures along with her father Sanjay Dutt and her siblings from their vacay and fans cannot get over the uncanny resemblance between Sanjay Dutt and his younger son Shahraan Dutt. Shahraan is a total carbon copy of his copy say fans. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt's fat to fit transformation will leave you in awe and inspired

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and the star’s family vacation pictures is all love. There was a time when the rumours spread of all not being well between him and his elder daughter Trishala, but one can only say that those were baseless rumours. And the bond between father and daughter is unbreakable. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala posts a pic with step-brother Shahraan who looks like a 'mini-me' of the KGF 2 star

Sanjay Dutt is extremely close to his family and especially his kids, Trishala Dutt stays in the USA and lives an independent life. But the star daughter is very much connected to her father and time and again Dutt makes his visit to his daughter. Trishala is also close to Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt who treats her nothing less than a daughter. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals the real reason for NOT doing Munna Bhai with Rajkumar Hirani

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is the most precious gift by God for the actor.

On daughter Trishala Dutt’s birthday, Sanjay Dutt had penned down an emotional post for her and declared that she is the best gift for him.” Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy birthday, my little girl, Trishala”.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s first born from late wife Richa Sharma and was born in New York.

