Happy Patel Box Office collection day 1: Vir Das-Aamir Khan's movie opens to rave reviews, film collects Rs...

Aamir Khan Productions is the company that backs Happy Patel. This reunion is one of the most anticipated releases as it is Vir Das' second project under the label after Delhi Belly. Vir Das plays the foolish British spy Happy Patel in the comedy-spy thriller, who learns of his Indian heritage while saving a scientist from a criminal group during a hectic operation in Goa.

Happy Patel Box Office collection day 1: Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, Vir Das's directorial debut, is now available in theatres. Vir Das plays key parts in the film with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Srishti Tawade, and Imran Khan. The film is presently facing heavy competition from Pulkit Samrat's Rahu Ketu, which also opened today. The film had a pre-release event, and various celebrities, like Nitanshi Goel, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Triptii Dimri, and others, have given their feedback after seeing it. Soon after its theatrical release, the Happy Patel film began trending on X, with fans applauding it for its great acting and plot. Here's a look at its day 1 box office collection.

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos box office collection day 1

The Vir Das starrer has opened to positive reviews and managed to collect Rs 7 lakh till now (early estimates), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos had an overall 6.44% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Happy Patel story plot

Also, the movie marks Imran Khan's long-awaited big-screen comeback. According to early reviews, this isn't a spy comedy that plays to the audience with big, safe jokes; rather, it embraces the chaos wholeheartedly and leans into its own peculiar pace.

Happy Patel X review

Filmmaker Suchin Mehrotra wrote, “Oh to laugh at the movies again. #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos is a blast. It's hard to properly describe its comedic tonality and particular wavelength of wacky. It's a distinct, singular kind of silly, a specific kind of fever dream funny.”

Film critic Filmy Gautam offered a detailed take, praising the film’s fearless approach to comedy, “You are not prepared for #HappyPatel. One hell of an entertainer if you enjoyed the humour of The Bads of Bollywood and The Dictator. Dialogues are outstanding even though nothing makes sense.

#VirDas is CRAZY, WILD and what not! He has one agenda and that is to make sure you laugh out loud till the end. Well accompanied by Sharib Hashmi, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar and others. Be prepared for #AamirKhan's cameo that is one of the best cameos in recent times. Be prepared for Suresh Buzurg.

Happy Patel has a very risky comedy and works only because @thevirdas has deep understanding of what it's doing. Don't try to copy without proper training! Imran Khan's cameo works partially but the part that works is too good. And wait for #ShahRukhKhan integration to take you on a mad ride!”

