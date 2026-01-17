Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das’s spy comedy earns PRAISES, despite SLOW start, collects Rs…; BEATS Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das features Aamir Khan, Srishti Tawade, Sharib Hashmi, Mona Singh, and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles.

The film Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das, has now been released in theaters. The film is a comedy-spy thriller laced with humour, action, and light-hearted suspense. The film stars Aamir Khan, Srishti Tawade, Sharib Hashmi, Mona Singh, and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. On the release day itself, the film is getting tough competition from Pulkit Samrat's film Rahu Ketu, which has come in theaters on the same day. Before the release of the film, a special pre-release event was held, where many famous stars watched the film and shared their opinions. Actors like Nitanshi Goel, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Triptii Dimri praised the film. A few hours after its release, the film started trending on social media platform X. The audience especially appreciated the different story of the film, the acting of the actors and its unique humor.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 1

If we talk about the first day's earnings, then the film has started well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 1.25 crore on the first day. The overall Hindi occupancy on Friday was 9.57 per cent. The viewership was 6.44 per cent in the morning show, 8.63 per cent in the afternoon, 8.25 per cent in the evening, and around 14.97 per cent in the night show. Even though the figures are not very big, the earnings are expected to increase in the coming days due to positive reviews. On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat’s comedy drama earns Rs 1 crore on the first day of release.

TRENDING NOW

All about Happy Patel

Happy Patel is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and is Vir Das's second film with the production house, having previously worked together in Delhi Belly. The film also marks Imran Khan's return to the big screen after a long time.

The story of the film revolves around a strange but funny detective. Vir Das plays a British spy named Happy Patel, who is a little stupid but good at heart. During a mission, he sets out to rescue a scientist from a criminal gang in Goa. During this time, he learns about his Indian origin. There are many misunderstandings, cultural clashes and meta-humour in the story, which makes the audience laugh as well as think. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more