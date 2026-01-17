Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das’ adventure-thriller earns Rs…; OUTSHINES Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu

Comedian and actor Vir Das's new comedy-thriller film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, is receiving a positive response from audiences. Let's take a look at the box office collection of the film.

Comedian and actor Vir Das's new comedy-thriller film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, is receiving a positive response from audiences. Fans had been eagerly awaiting its theatrical release since the trailer dropped. The film finally hit theaters across India on January 16th. It performed well at the box office on its opening day. According to initial reports from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore on its first day. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The film received a decent response on Friday, and expectations are high for increased earnings over the weekend. By Saturday noon, the film had earned an additional Rs 0.10 crore, bringing its total two-day collection to Rs 1.35 crore.

Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat's film Rahu Ketu also released around the same time. This film earned Rs 0.10 crore on its second day. On its first day, Rahu Ketu earned Rs 1 crore, slightly less than Happy Patel. The film's total collection over two days stands at Rs 1.10 crore. A mild box office competition is being observed between the two films.

According to reports, Happy Patel had a Hindi occupancy rate of 9.57 percent on its opening day. Notably, the evening and night shows saw the highest attendance. The film received the most viewers in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The positive response across different cities is considered a promising sign for the film.

All about Happy Patel

Happy Patel features Vir Das as Happy Patel, a somewhat clumsy but enthusiastic spy. Happy's parents are British secret agents, and he aspires to follow in their footsteps. He joins MI7 but faces numerous setbacks. Later, he is sent on a special mission to Goa. The film also features Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srishti Tawade in important roles. The film is written by Vir Das and also marks his directorial debut.

