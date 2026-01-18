Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das’ comedy drama witnesses slight GROWTH on 1st Saturday, earns Rs…; still behind Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu

Happy Patel released in theatres on January 16 managed to grab the attention of the audience as soon as it was released. Let's take a look at its box office collection.

Vir Das's film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos managed to grab the attention of the audience as soon as it was released. It is a different kind of comedy-drama film, which has been talked about from day one because of its unique concept and the presence of Vir Das. The film was released in theatres on January 16 and had a better opening collection than the other film, Rahu Ketu, which released on the same day. According to trade reports by Sacnilk, Happy Patel earned around Rs 1.25 crore at the box office on the first day.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 2

On the first day of its release, the film saw a huge increase in collections. On the second day, the film made a business of Rs. 1.50 crore, taking the two-day total collection to Rs. 2.75 crore. If we talk about the occupancy, the total Hindi occupancy of the film on Saturday was 12.73%. The morning show saw 8.72% viewership, 12.42% in the afternoon, 12.39% in the evening, and 17.38% in the night show. These figures show that the film is getting a good response over the weekend.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2

On the other hand, the film Rahu Ketu also slowly gained momentum at the box office. According to the report of Sacnilk, Rahu Ketu earned Rs 1 crore on its first day. The film's overall Hindi occupancy on the first day was 6.90%, with the evening and night shows witnessing a high footfall. On the second day, the film collected Rs 1.60 crore.

The total collection of Rahu Ketu in two days reached Rs 2.60 crore. The overall Hindi occupancy of the film on Saturday was 10.42%. The occupancy rates were 5.11% in morning shows, 9.81% in afternoon shows, 11.41% in evening shows, and 15.34% in night shows. It is clear from these figures that the film is gradually getting the support of the audience due to word of mouth.

All about Happy Patel

Talking about the story of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in the film, Vir Das plays the character of Happy Patel, who is a little clumsy but an extremely passionate detective. Happy's parents are British secret agents, and he wants to follow in their footsteps. The film also stars Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Mona Sing,h and Srishty Tawde in pivotal roles. Vir Das writes the film and marks his directorial debut.

