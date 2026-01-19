Happy Patel Box Office collection day 3: Vir Das-Aamir Khan starrer earns Rs...; can beat Rahu Ketu only if...

Happy Patel Box Office collection: Khatarnak Jasoos is a fun mix of comedy and espionage. Vir Das plays the lead character, Happy Patel, in the film, who is a unique and light-hearted detective.

Happy Patel: Vir Das's most recent journey in the comedy-thriller Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is simply incredible. Fans of the actor-comedian had been anticipating the movie's release ever since the trailer was posted online. The movie finally opened in Indian theatres on January 16 and did well financially on its first day. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos made Rs 1.25 crore on its first day, according to a Sacnilk report. The movie made slightly more money on its second day- Rs 1.6 crore- than it did on its first.

Happy Patel box office collection day 3

According to the Sacnilk report, the Vir Das and Imran Khan starrer made approx Rs 1.50 crore on day 3, which is the first Sunday. This took the total net collection to Rs 4.35 crore. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos had an overall 13.16% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The morning shows saw 8.28% footfall, the afternoon shows saw 15.67% of footfall, while the evening shows did not show much difference, with 15.53% of footfall.

Happy Patel vs Rahu Ketu collection

Happy Patel is facing tough competition with another film, Rahu Ketu, which stars Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Both films were released on the same day and opened with mixed reactions. On the third day, the Pulkit Samrat movie went slightly ahead of Happy Patel and collected Rs 4.40 crore.

More about Happy Patel

Talking about the story, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a fun mix of comedy and espionage. Vir Das plays the lead character, Happy Patel, in the film, who is a unique and light-hearted detective. The film also stars Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

