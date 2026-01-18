Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 3: Vir Das' spy-comedy drama maintains PACE, earns Rs…; will it be able to recover its budget?

According to trade reports by Sacnilk, Happy Patel earned around Rs 1.25 crore at the box office on the first day and Rs 1.50 crore on the second day. Read on to know more.

Vir Das's new spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has shown a slightly better hold at the box office on its second day. The film collected Rs 1.25 crore on its first day in India. On Saturday, it showed a slight improvement, and the film collected around Rs 1.50 crore. Thus, the total net of the film in two days has reached around Rs. 2.75 crore. According to the initial data, the pace of the film is slow, but not completely stopped.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, which is the first Sunday, the film's earnings have also been revealed. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film had earned around Rs 0.11 crore by 12 pm on Sunday. On Sunday, the Hindi occupancy was recorded at around 8.28%. However, this figure is early and is expected to increase further after the evening and night shows. If the number of viewers increases on Sunday, then the film can get a little more benefit over the weekend.

All about Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Vir Das. The film was released in theatres across India on 16 January 2026. On the first day, the response of the audience was decent, but on Saturday, there was a slight increase in the attendance of the audience in the theaters.

Will Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos be able to recover its budget?

Trade analysts believe that Sunday's earnings are going to be very important for the film. The film may have had a slow start in the first two days, but if there is a good collection on Sunday, the film's position can be somewhat strong. According to reports, the film is made with a budget of Rs 25 crore. So far, the film has collected around Rs 3 crore at the domestic box office. This is considered an average performance. In the coming days, it will be clear whether the film can recover its cost or not.

What is the story of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos?

Talking about the story, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a fun mix of comedy and espionage. Vir Das plays the lead character, Happy Patel, in the film, who is a unique and light-hearted detective. The film also stars Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

