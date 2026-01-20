Happy Patel Box Office collection day 4: Vir Das's comedy drama lags BEHIND Pulkit Samrat's Rahu Ketu, earns Rs...

Happy Patel Box Office collection: Khatarnak Jasoos is a light-hearted Hindi spy-comedy film, released in theatres on 16 January 2026. The film stars Vir Das in the lead role. Read on to know its box office collection.

Happy Patel Movie: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has garnered attention after its first full working week following its release on January 16, 2026, not only because of its star-studded cast and Aamir Khan's support, but also due to its real-time domestic box office success. The spy comedy, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, has garnered considerable attention from both audiences and industry experts. With just ₹1.25 crore in net sales on its first day in India, the movie had a slow start. This number was more indicative of the audience's cautious curiosity than of the movie becoming a huge commercial success.

Happy Patel box office collection day 4

On Saturday, there was a slight rise, with the second day approximately ₹1.6 crore India net, indicating almost no change as the film was slowly getting to its weekend viewers. Sunday, which is a typically very good day for new releases, turned out to be just the opposite when the film had a collection of about ₹1.5 crore in India net, thus the three-day total was around ₹4.35 crore.

In general, Monday collection figures indicate the director's first serious test of the film's endurance at the theatres, recovering beyond the weekend. The latest news from box office tracker Sacnilk suggests that Happy Patel would not be counting a bit over ₹1 crore to its Day 4 figure from India, leading to an estimated four-day domestic net of ₹4.75 crore, which is significantly lower than even the smallest ratio of weekend-to-weekday collections of successful films.

All about Happy Patel: Story and Cast

The story of the film revolves around a detective named Happy Patel, who is very enthusiastic but also a little clumsy. While on the mission, he gets stuck in many funny and strange situations. It also features actors like Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan in important roles, which makes the story more interesting.

