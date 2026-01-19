Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 4: Vir Das’ comedy-drama witnesses DROP, crosses Rs…; lags behind Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu

Happy Patel. Khatarnak Jasoos is a light-hearted Hindi spy-comedy film, released in theatres on 16 January 2026. The film stars Vir Das in the lead role. Read on to know its box office collection.

Happy Patel. Khatarnak Jasoos is a light-hearted Hindi spy-comedy film, released in theatres on 16 January 2026. The film stars Vir Das in the lead role. The film is directed by Kavi Shastri and produced by Aamir Khan. The film presents the spy genre in a comic style, which is quite different from the usual spy films.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 4

Talking about the box office, the beginning of the film was very simple. On the first day of its release, the film collected around Rs 1.25 crore at the Indian box office. On the second day, it showed a slight increase, and the collection reached about Rs 1.5 crore. Thus, the total earnings in the first two days were around Rs. 2.75 crore. On Sunday, which is the third day, there was a slight increase in the weekend collection of the film.

Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu

According to trade reports, Sacnilk, the film, collected around Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days. On the fourth day, which is Monday, the film has collected Rs 0.5 crore by 12 pm as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the total stands at Rs 4.4 crores. On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu earned Rs 0.09 crore on the fourth day. With this, the total stands at Rs 4.49 crore.

People associated with the film industry believe that Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is being liked by a certain kind of audience, who like its different kind of humor and offbeat style.

All about Happy Patel: Story and Cast

The story of the film revolves around a detective named Happy Patel, who is very enthusiastic but also a little clumsy. While on the mission, he gets stuck in many funny and strange situations. It also features actors like Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan in important roles, which makes the story more interesting.

