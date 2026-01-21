Happy Patel Box Office collection day 5: Vir Das, Imran Khan starrer STRUGGLES to CROSS Rs...; still lags behind Rahu Ketu

Happy Patel Box Office collection: At the end of the weekend, the film experienced a significant decline. On Monday, the drop in earnings was in line with expectations. Here's how much Happy Patel collection on day 5.

Happy Patel Movie: The movie started with a meek performance on its opening day. The Friday collections were no good either, as only a very few spectators came to see the movie in theatres. The general public had their own reasons for not watching the film. Thus, the total of first-day earnings was quite low. Saturday, however, saw the situation improving a bit. The weekend being the reason, even the multiplexes in the metro cities saw a slight increase in the number of people going to the movies. The film, on its part, benefited from the casual moviegoers who had no plans but were just looking for some light entertainment. The increase, though visible, was still not that big when one looked at the expectations.

Sunday became the best day for the movie Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The combined force of family audiences and young viewers provided the film with good box office numbers. As usual, the comedy flicks are heavily dependent on Sundays and this one did not miss the cue. The total revenues, however, were not enough for one to say that the weekend was strong.

Happy Patel box office collection day 5

At the end of the weekend, the film experienced a significant decline. On Monday, the drop in earnings was in line with expectations. A lot of the shows, particularly in single screens and minor markets, had very few spectators. The decline pointed to the conclusion that the movie did not win over audiences with its word of mouth.

On Day 5 (Tuesday), the condition was unchanged. The movie still pulled in very little money during the week. No considerable increase occurred, but the film was able to contribute a little more to its total collection. At the close of day five, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos had a gross of approximately ₹5.7 crore at the Indian box office.

All about Happy Patel

Vir Das and Amogh Ranadive wrote the screenplay, and Kavi Shastri directed Happy Patel. Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Mona Singh, and Srishty Tawde all play significant parts in the movie. The narrative centres on a spy who is sent back to India on a mission after growing up in London. Aamir Khan and Imran Khan played the main parts in the movie as well. Imran Khan made his long-awaited comeback to the big screen when the movie debuted in theatres on January 16, 2026.

