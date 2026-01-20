Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 5: Vir Das-Imran Khan-starrer SLOWS down; will it pass the Tuesday test?

Happy Patel earned well in the initial days and maintained itself at the box office until the first weekend. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 4.77 crore.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is the latest release of actor and comedian Vir Das, which has received mixed responses from the audience. It is a comedy film, which uses light-hearted humour. While some people liked the film, others didn't find it funny. Despite this, the film, made on a limited budget, earned well in the initial days and maintained itself at the box office until the first weekend.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 5

However, the pace of the film slowed down on the first Monday. According to reports, the film saw a huge drop in its earnings on the fourth day of release that Monday. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film collected only Rs. 0.4 crore on the fourth day. On the fifth day of release, the film earned Rs 0.2 crore. With this, the total box office collection of the film has now reached Rs. 4.77 crore.

Happy Patel Box Office Day-wise Collection

The film collected Rs 1.25 crore on its first day. On the second day of its release, the film collected Rs 1.6 crore. On Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 1.5 crore, but on Monday, there was a clear decrease in the number of viewers. The film's average Hindi occupancy in theatres was recorded at just 6.28 per cent on Monday, which is considered to be a matter of concern for any film.

All about Happy Patel

Happy Patel is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and written by Vir Das and Amogh Ranadive. The film also stars Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Mona Singh, and Srishty Tawde in pivotal roles. The story is about a spy who grows up in London and returns to India on a mission.

