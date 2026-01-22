Happy Patel vs Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 6: Vir Das's film shows NO growth, but Pulkit Samrat's movie earns Rs...

Happy Patel vs Rahu Ketu: Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu, both the films released together at the box office. Here's a look at their box office collections on day 6.

Happy Patel Movie: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which was directed by Vir Das and starred Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Sharib Hashmi with appearances from Aamir Khan and Imran Khan, has completed its first five days at the domestic box office. Aamir is the producer of the movie, which is Imran's big-screen return. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos made about ₹0.27 crore nett in India on Tuesday, the fifth day of its run, according to preliminary estimates and box office tracking website Sacnilk. After a boring opening weekend, the movie's continuing daily decline was anticipated. After five days, the movie is estimated to have made ₹5.07 crore in total in India.

Happy Patel box office collection day 6

On its sixth day at the box office (first Wednesday), the Vir Das-Imran Khan starrer managed to earn ₹ 0.19 crore, taking the India net total to ₹ 5.29 crore. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos had an overall 5.46% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

TRENDING NOW

Rahu Ketu vs Happy Patel

The Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's comedy drama is comparatively showing little growth as it collected ₹ 0.38 crore. Rahu Ketu had an overall 6.02% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

About Rahu Ketu

The two humorous characters in Rahu Ketu are born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook and embark on a quest to recover it from the cunning Meenu Taxi. In addition to Pulkit and Varun, the film features important roles for Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more