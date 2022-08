India is all set to celebrate 75th Independence Day on August 15 and our Bollywood celebs and cricket legends have featured themselves in this 'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem sung by Sonu Nigam and is winning hearts. The video shows the true spirit of Indians by celebrating the diversity across. In the video, you can see , , Virat Kohli, and south superstar making their presence and showing their love for the country. This video was shared by the Ministry of Education's twitter handle and ever since it has been going VIRAL. The video caption read, " The HAR GHAR TIRANGA Anthem is here to give you goose-bumps & immerse you in the tricolour of patriotism! Tune in to it and evoke the profound emotions of the love for your motherland." Also Read - Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in a little brown dress while posing with hubby Ranbir Kapoor [Watch Video]

Har Ghar Tiranga anthem lands into controversy for promoting Hinduism claims Twitter users Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly-Alpana and more on-screen TV enemies who are friends in real

#HarGharTiranga: The HAR GHAR TIRANGA Anthem is here to give you goose-bumps & immerse you in the tricolour of patriotism! Tune in to it and evoke the profound emotions of love for your motherland.#TirangaAnthem #AmritMahotsav #MainBharatHoon pic.twitter.com/JNoqRlUf8H — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 4, 2022

Har ghar triranga vedio is made on basis dividing community into 2 catergare hindu and muslim why they vedio don't feature any muslims it only feature upper most community by seeing this vedio we directly understand what CERTRAL GOVERMENT INTENTION R SO THAT WILL NOT happen — S M S (@SARAFARAZAHMED) August 6, 2022

Advertisement

Only show mandir,not show masjid or church.politics song — Nur hossain sardar (@Nurhossian85) August 4, 2022

TIRANGA is Indeed in every Indian's heart ❤️ & Soul, there is no need to show off like this and very shameful that no pic or video of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru & other freedom fighter.

It's nothing but marketing stunt for MODI..

There should be employment in every home. — Raja Ovais (@RajaOvaiskhan) August 6, 2022

Total advertising for govt.... — Ranju Hundal (@hundal_ranju) August 5, 2022

;-'';--

While the video is going viral, many are criticising and calling it an advertisement, while some criticise that it's a political agenda where the government is trying to promote Hinduism as there is no Muslim individual or any other community shown in the video apart from Hindus, well, the country belongs to every Indians.