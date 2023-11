It has been two days yet Indians cannot digest the fact that India lost the finals of the World Cup 2023 to Australia. Rohit Sharma and his men had a glorious run throughout the tournament. Unfortunately, some haters began trolling the families of the Australian cricketers. The wife and daughter of Travis Head got sexual assault threats, and Vini Raman the missus of Glenn Maxwell took to her social media to call out such vitriolic comments. Even Jimmy Neesham spoke about how he faced hate from Indian fans. Also Read - India vs Australia World Cup Finals: Harbhajan Singh's sexist remark for Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty gets flak

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Needless to say, many people are disgusted with the kind of comments that people have thrown at the families of Australian players, especially their spouses and young children. From the 'dead' crowd of Ahmedabad to the presence of PM Narendra Modi in the dressing room of Indian players post the loss, people have varied opinions on everything. Also Read - Before Shubman Gill in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, these top cricketers tried their hands at films and here's how they fared

Harbhajan Singh slams trolling of Australian players' families

Former Indian player Harbhajan Singh took to X to slam trolling of the wives and kids of Aussie players. He wrote on the social media platform, "Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it. Why troll the players and their families? Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not just TV stars Nia Sharma and Hina Khan but cricketers Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina too confirmed for the show?

Trending Now

Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and dignity are more important." Now, Harbhajan Singh has been under fire for his comment on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty. The two ladies were seen engrossed in a deep conversation, and he commented if they were discussing cricket or the movies. Many people on social media found it blatantly sexist. Now, fans have reminded him that even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl Vamika faced nasty comments after the 2021 World Cup but he did not speak up for them.

Netizens troll Harbhajan Singh

Take a look at the reactions:

Where Were You??? When These Two Got Unreal Hate….. hypocrisy at its peak ? pic.twitter.com/iiMy3DbfP1 — Adheera (@adheeraeditz) November 21, 2023

What's hypocrisy in pointing out the obvious wrongs ? If he doesn't comment on Virat doesn't mean he should turn a blind eye to Aussies family members. Try to act like a grown up for once or you are too consumed with cricket to see the obvious wrongs. — imgood14 (@ItzMe11332998) November 21, 2023

Haha, where's the support for Shami when he was trolled for being a Muslim? Where was the support for Gill when he and his sister were ab*sed? He is just an attention seeker! It's you who is still in delusion that I am talking about Virat! — ```~_Saksham_~``` (@Its_SakshamR) November 21, 2023

Where Were You? When people were abusing Virat's daughter and wife after the 2021 World Cup ? hypocrisy at its peak ? pic.twitter.com/zfffNdMV1b — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@trollpakistanii) November 21, 2023

Reports of trolling of family members of Virat Kohli & Athiya Shetty from commentary box is completely in bad taste. "Mujhe nahi lagta ladies cricket discuss kar rahi hongi, mujhe nahi lagta unka itna knowledge hai cricket ka". Who said..? — Subrat Saurabh (@subratsaurabh) November 21, 2023

Way back in 2021, an IIT graduate was arrested by the cyber crime cell for sending rape threats to the daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Vamika Kohli was only 11 months old then. Later, the couple quashed the case against the person.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma here:

People on social media have claimed that Pakistani accounts disguised as Indian ones have been sending death and rape threats to players' families. As we know, India is heaven for every cricketer and fan. International players have said that nothing beats the euphoria of playing in India.