Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport and the two were headed to Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding celebrations on Valentine's Day. Well, now newly married couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on Tuesday were also reaching the airport to catch a flight.

Actress Athiya donned a white crop top and blue denim that she paired with a matching denim jacket. While her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul spotted a white tee paired with a cardigan and grey track pants. The couple posed for the pictures and seemed to be in a rush.

Watch Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's video -

KL Rahul and Athiya got married at actress father 's Khandala home on January 23, 2023. Talking about Hardik and , the two got married and are parents to a two-year-old son Agastya. Well, the couple is all set to renew their wedding vows in Udaipur on February 14. The two will reportedly have a white wedding with proper pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020 and had a grand celebration on a yacht in Dubai.

Hardik and Natasa on Monday were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya, brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and their son Kavir.