2023 is the year of weddings! From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and now, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. It's raining weddings, and gorgeous and beautiful couples tying the knot with the love of their lives. You heard that right. While Hardik and Natasa are already married, they have, as per reports, are going to have an elaborate wedding in Rajasthan. Yes, if the reports are anything to go by, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic will exchanges vows this time in Udaipur. The wedding is set to take place in just a couple of days! Also Read - From Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani: 5 actresses who announced their pregnancy in the most adorable way

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding deets

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic will be having a white wedding. A source tells that Natasa and Hardik had a court marriage back then. And everything happened in a rush. However, they are now planning a grand and lavish wedding, just like every other grand wedding. They have been thinking about a lavish wedding for a long time now. And the upcoming wedding has kept them on their toes. Entertainment News is full of Natasa and Hardik's wedding news.

As per the report, the wedding will kickstart on 13th February and till 16th February. Though it is a white wedding, Desi pre-wedding festivities have been planned such as Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi. It is being said that the preparations for the same began in November last year. As per the report, Natasa Stankovic will be decked in Dolce and Gabbana for her white wedding with Hardik Pandya.

Check Natasa's post with Hardik here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya dating history

It was in January 2020 that Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa. They got married in hurry in May 2020. It was a very private and intimate ceremony in presence of family members. They welcomed their first child Agastya in 2021. Agastya would get to witness his parents' grand wedding, how cool is that!