Harman Baweja is coming up with a web series called Scoop for Netflix which also stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and more. Harman Baweja worked in a handful of films and then took to producing films for a while. He was linked to Priyanka Chopra in the past. They both worked in films such as Love Story 2050 and What's Your Rashee? And it is during this time, that both Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra were linked with each other. Ahead of the release of his web series, Harman has reacted to the link-up with the Citadel star. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali dating rumours to her reaction to Raj Kundra's porn film case: A look at her bold statements, dating history and more

Harman Baweja on his link-up with Priyanka Chopra

Harman Baweja, Karishma Tanna, and Zeeshan Ayyub are giving out interviews to entertainment news portals as they gear up for the release of Scoop on Netflix. And during an interview with ETimes, Harman was asked about his much talked about scoop which is his link-up with Priyanka Chopra. The actor put it on the tabloid media claiming that they would never talk about an actor doing a film or bagging a new film after hard work or even getting injured on the sets while shooting for a movie. But the minute you walk out of a restaurant and a girl follows up after a couple of minutes, they both are quickly linked together. Also Read - These 5 unsuccessful Bollywood star kids are proud owners of multi-crore businesses

The actor says that the tabloid believes they both had lunch together while the reality could have been that he was there to pick up food and the girl was there with her dad probably. Harman Baweja adds that the scoops are fun when they are sweet and they are bitter when they are not. "But it’s a part and parcel of the line you have chosen, so you can't really complain," the actor tells Etimes. Also Read - Brahmastra: Before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film, check out how Bollywood movies with heavy VFX starring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more fared at the box office

Trending Now

When Harman Baweja opened up on his break-up with Priyanka Chopra

Well, years ago. Harman Baweja had reportedly revealed the reason for his breakup. India Today had quoted Harman telling a leading daily that he could not give enough time to Priyanka because of which they broke up. The actor claimed, reports state, that he was too involved in the filmmaking aspect of What's Your Rashee? to give her time.

Talking about Scoop, it is the story of Jagruti Pathak who is accused of getting help from her underworld connections to kill her rival journalist. The courtroom drama is created and directed by alongside Mrunmayee Lagoo. It is reportedly based on Jigna Vora's Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.