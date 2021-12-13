In 1994, Sushmita Sen had won the title of Miss Universe. After six years (2000), Lara Dutta became Miss Universe, and now, after a long wait of 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu has brought the crown to India. Harnaaz is the new Miss Universe and she was crowned on 12th December 2021 in Eilat, Israel. On social media, every Indian is celebrating Harnaaz’s victory. ‘Congratulations India’ is trending on Twitter. On the official Twitter handle of Miss Universe, they posted the video of Harnaaz being crowned and wrote, “The new Miss Universe is...India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE.” It was an emotional moment for Harnaaz as we can see in the video that her eyes are filled with tears. Also Read - Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu brings home the crown to India 21 years after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta brought us the glory — view pics

In another video shared by the office Twitter handle of Miss Universe, Harnaaz says, "Chak de fatteh India, chak de fatteh."

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta also took to Twitter to congratulate Harnaaz and welcomed her to 'the club'. She tweeted, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse."

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

In September this year, Harnaaz had won the title of Miss Diva.

After becoming Miss Universe, Sushmita and Lara decided to enter Bollywood. The two have had a successful career in the film industry and currently, they are ruling the OTT platforms as well. It will be interesting to see whether Harnaaz will follow the footsteps of Sushmita and Lara, and make her Bollywood debut soon.

Before winning the title, Harnaaz on her Instagram had posted a video of her visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She had captioned the post as, "Faith is unseen. It's felt. It's the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that Im grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months. I'm already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale!"