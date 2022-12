Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is once again facing criticism due to her weight gain as she releases a new video of her where she actively and happily talking about her association with a cooking brand and she was seen making jalebis. Harnaaz in this video looks adorably gorgeous and her fans cannot stop gushing over her beauty. While there are some who often criticised her due to her weight gain. And once again Miss Universe has been fat shamed and they are trolling her all over again. Also Read - Palak Tiwari to Harnaaz Sandhu; beauties who have become internet sensations for all the right reasons [View Pics]

Harnaaz is right now dealing with celiac disease and due to that she cannot eat wheat flour and many other things hence her weight has shot up. The Miss Universe has been facing unnecessary bullying and hence she even broke down many times. But the girl today has become rock solid and knows these are harmless trolls and they are without faces. Also Read - Want a flawless figure like Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu? Here's the fitness mantra that she swears by

Watch the latest video of Harnaaz Sandhu where the Miss Universe is getting fat-shamed once again.

Harnaaz fat shamed after sharing this video on her Instagram profile. On user said, " Looking at you, you are not like Miss Universe, you are looking like Miss Worst day by day". Another user wrote, " Bohot mota ho geye ho aap Madam ". Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu: These 7 pictures of the Miss Universe prove she is HOTNESS personified

Talking about being trolled for her weight gain, Harnaaz had said, " I definitely broke down so many times. Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I'm just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It's really sad." Harnaaz will be seen making her debut in Punjabi films Bai Ji Kuttange and right now she is facing legal action filed by who is the producer of the film for breaching the contract of film promotion.