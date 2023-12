After Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill and Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, Harnaaz Sandhu and Veer Pahariya have courted dating rumours. Yes, you read that right. Harnaaz and Veer Pahariya have been spotted together at various events. Of late their dating rumours are going wild and have grabbed headlines as well. Also Read - Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu drops her hottest pictures ever; netizens hail her as she is back in shape [View Pics]

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Veer Pahariya make news for dating rumours

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Veer Pahariya have attended several events together. Be it Isha Ambani's twins' first birthday celebrations or attending award nights together, Veer Pahariya and Harnaaz Sandhu are spotted together everywhere. Now, a post of Veer Pahariya is going viral. Veer has shared a photo shoot on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it saying, "In this society, you're either a name or a number..." Harnaaz reacted to the same and added, "There's only one king in the jungle," and put out a fire emoji as well.

It has sparked off dating rumours all over again. Talking about Veer's post, the Bollywood debutante looks handsome in a polo-neck tee and grey trouser. The comment has grabbed the attention of the fans who are not just shipping the Miss Universe and Veer together but are also linking them to the point of their wedding. You read that right. Check out Veer Pahariya's post and Harnaaz Sandhu's comment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya6)

Watch this video of Harnaaz Sandhu here:

Veer Pahariya has been linked to Sara Ali Khan before. It was Karan Johar who talked about Sara and Janhvi Kapoor dating two brothers. And it was said that they were dating Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya. Janhvi and Sara never confirmed the dating rumours. Veer is going to make his debut with Akshay Kumar starrer new movie Sky Force. For the same, Veer has been working very hard. We wonder if Harnaaz is also a part of the upcoming new movie. There have been no updates so far. Usually, lead actors are often spotted together at events. It is like a promotion of their film.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz has enthralled everyone with her stunning transformation.