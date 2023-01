Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu did her last walk on the ramp as she was all set to pass on the crown to another deserving winner. Harnaaz looked stunning in a black shimmery gown as she walked the ramp as Miss Universe last time. Harnaaz looked extremely emotional and she even tripped down a little bit while walking but held herself with utmost grace and proved why she is the proud holder of the Miss Universe title. Harnaaz who is dealing with the sudden changes in her body, especially weight gain has been often shamed for the same. And this time again the Miss Universe was badly body-shamed as she walked the ramp. She was questioned and mocked for her weight gain. Some trollers even claimed that she was pregnant. Social media is one nasty place and the scrutiny of public figures is very saddening. Also Read - Trending entertainment news today: Harnaaz Sandhu gets fat-shamed; Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of raising daughter Raha and more

Watch the video of Harnaaz Sandhu tripping on stage as she walks one last time as Miss Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindustan Times (@hindustantimes)

Harnaaz Sandhu will soon be seen making her entry into the film industry and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to shine like never before. Harnaaz has often addressed being hurt while she addresses being fat shamed but seems like trollers love to indulge in negativity, meanwhile, Harnaaz's fans are also extremely emotional and are proud of their girl as she takes over the stage Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu gets fat-shamed yet again as she shares cooking video; netizens troll her as 'Aunty'