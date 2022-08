Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been making headlines ever since Comedy Nights fame Upasana Singh claimed that she breached her contract by backing out from her Punjabi film after she won the title of Miss Universe. Upasana even filed a legal case against Harnaaz as the actress claims that she has put all her hard-earned money to produce this film. And now in her latest media interaction, Upasana alleges that Harnaaz has changed and got attitude after she won the title of Miss Universe and she has ditched her last moment. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Virat delivers Pakhi's baby; fans hilariously troll the show; say, 'Aag lage basti main devar-bhabhi masti main' [Read Tweets]

In a media interaction, she was seen talking in Punjabi language and claiming how Harnaaz left her shocked by leaving the Punjabi film 'Bai Ji Kuttenge', " I gave her a chance when she wasn't a Miss Universe and struggling to get work. I gave my majority of life savings in this film and now she has backed doubt". Upasana even broke down while talking about how Harnaaz has changed as she did so much for her, from teaching her acting to letting her stay at her home in Mumbai. The actress even added that she signed the agreement where she was required to shoot for 25 days and she insisted on only giving 5 days, but she refused and asked her to talk to her team.

After this statement of Upasana, the netizens have been slamming Harnaaz and claiming that she has become argent and now is dreaming to make a career in Bollywood.

However, her fans have come in strong support of her and are saying that being Miss Universe she will be on a contract and that's the basis for anyone to understand.

While Miss Universe Harnaaz is still to share her statement on the same, however, this piece of news has created a lot of controversy and negativity for her already!