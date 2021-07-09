Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor finally REACTS to Sonam Kapoor's shocking remarks about Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

When it comes to being at her bitchiest best, there's no beating . She never minces words while putting forth her opinions unapologetically and unabashedly. Among many of her controversial statements, Sonam's shocking remarks about on 's chat show Koffee With Karan remains the most talked about ones. But it seems like her family members including her brother younger brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are apprehensive of making such courageous remarks on public platforms. Also Read - Ray web series review: Barring Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal's performances, this will make Satyajit Ray very restless in the afterlife

Reacting to Sonam's controversial statement on Ranbir, Harsh told Bollywood Bubble, "I used to tell her, I tell her now also, 'Sonam, jab aap yeh karte ho, hum sabko affect hota hai. Sirf aapke account ko tag nahi karenge, hum sabke account ko tag karenge (When you do this, it affects all of us. They won't just tag you, they'll tag us all). And I don't want to deal with it, so please, please don't do it." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam's new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

He further added, "But, you know, you have to give her props for being so courageous. I don't have that kind of courage. And I don't want to be bothered. My own thing is, chup chaap raho, kaam karo, ghar chale jao. Zyaada bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai (Keep your head down and do your job. There's no need to open your mouth). I think that's also not good. Sometimes you should speak up for the things that you believe in, but I don't like the backlash." Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif fuming at Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for confirming her relationship with Vicky Kaushal? Here's what we know

On Koffee With Karan, Sonam was asked about her thoughts on Ranbir and she had said, “Ranbir is a great friend, but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. Honestly speaking, he’s a really nice guy, he’s got family values, he’s really respectful. I’ve known Ranbir all my life but as a boyfriend, I don’t know… Deepika did a great job at hanging on to him for so long!" Deepika, who had accompanied Sonam on the couch, laughed at her remarks and said, "Thank you!”

Sonam recently addressed the pay disparity in the Hindi film industry and called it ridiculous. "It’s not changed at all. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m ok with that. And frankly, I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m very privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f*cking difficult. I’d better be making those choices," she told Vogue in an interview.