Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi romance FAKE? Lock Upp 2's Sufi Motiwala finally BREAKS silence

After weeks of dating rumours inside Lock Upp 2, evicted contestant Sufi Motiwala has finally shared his take. Calling the duo "overdramatic best friends," he dismissed the romance rumours and even revealed what he thinks sparked all the speculation.

Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi romance FAKE? Lock Upp 2's Sufi Motiwala finally BREAKS silence

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s rumored romance has pretty much taken over the Lock Upp 2 chatter lately. Fans don’t miss a beat, watching every small exchange between them, jumping on every little gesture, and calling them “lovebirds” around the house. It’s only led to more gossip. Now, with Sufi Motiwala out of the game, he’s finally weighed in on all the rumors. After his eviction, Sufi made it clear, he doesn’t buy into the idea that Harshad and Shivangi are a couple. As far as he’s seen, they’re just really close friends. No romance there.

“They’re not in love. They’re just dramatic best friends, that’s what I think. I’ve never heard them talk about love, not even once,” Sufi told reporters. Sufi spent weeks cooped up with them, so if something was actually brewing, he figures he’d have noticed but for him, it just looked like a strong friendship. He even pointed out that maybe the show’s editing made things look spicier than they actually were.

He said the producers probably cranked up the romantic angle, throwing in suggestive music or certain edits. Even Shilpa kept calling them “lovebirds,” and after that, everyone started jumping to conclusions. Before those hints, according to Sufi, no one was really pushing the romance narrative then there’s the whole keepsake thing. Shivangi reportedly gave Harshad some hair clips, and he gave her his handkerchief, a move that set off more romance rumors but Sufi brushed it off. Apparently, lots of contestants swapped little mementos just for fun, nothing unusual.

“It’s sweet, that’s all. I’ve got memory tokens from nearly everyone. Just let them be cute, nice people,” he said. So even though Harshad and Shivangi’s friendship keeps everyone talking, fellow contestants, viewers, you name it, neither of them has addressed the rumors in the house. For now, all Sufi sees is a strong, over-the-top friendship, not a secret relationship. With the finale for Lock Upp 2 almost here, the gossip mill hasn’t slowed down. Everyone’s still waiting to find out if these two will finally spill the truth or keep the mystery going.

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