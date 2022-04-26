Harshvardhan Kapoor DEMANDS privacy for pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor

's pregnancy is the happiest news for Kapoor and Ahuja families. The actress shared the happy news by announcing it on Instagram and ever since then, her fans want to own every detail about it. However, her brother Harsh Vardhan Kapoor demanded privacy for his sister and the entire family. Talking about it with India Today, in an interaction he said, " Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way". Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's audition video tape goes viral – watch

He further added "I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred. It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well."

When Sonam had announced the pregnancy news, Anil Kapoor was the happiest one as he is all set to become Nana, "now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again, and couldn't be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!".

Sonam took to her Instagram and shared the happy news with a beautiful caption, " Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman in 2019 and ever since then, the actress was staying in London owing to the pandemic. And now the actress is enjoying he motherhood and her fans cannot wait to see the little one.