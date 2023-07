Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who often stays away from the media glare, took his fans by surprise by sharing a video and sharing his happiness on finally getting a pair of shoes that he had been waiting for a long time. But little did he know that the star kid would be trolled for the same. Harsh, who shared the video on his Instagram account and mentioned having an Air Jordan 1 1985 pair of shoes in his shoe collection, received a nasty question from a troll who asked him who pays money for his shoes: his superstar father, Anil Kapoor, or his businessman brother, Anand Ahuja. But Harsh, who often lets go of the trolls, had the classiest reply, and it also made other trolls think at least twice before trolling him.

Replying the troll who asked him who pays for his shoes, Anil Kapoor or Anand Ahuja, to which he said, "Neither .. I’m in a secret relationship with a very rich woman from Dubai she’s married and stuff but madly in love with me .. she pays for all this.. the secret has now been revealed exclusively to you since you’re so important to me.. hope you sleep better tonight now that you have this life changing bit of information my brother..lots of love."

Watch the video of Thar actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor replied to the troll in the most epic way and is winning hearts with his wit and humour after he was asked who pays for his shoes.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is one of the most scrutinised star kids in the industry right now due to his films not achieving box office success and otherwise, but he has strong and honest fan followers who often motivate him that he is just one film away from getting box office success, as that is the parameter to becoming the successful hero in the industry. One fan of the actor wrote, " You are just one hit away from the stardom which you should have received for bhavesh but nevertheless you must be having some different plans.Dont let people's trolls hurt your confidence. It's just a matter of one movie and you will be a great star like your dad lots of love".

Right now, the actor's fans came out in support of him while he was facing nasty criticism on social media for dropping a video of him buying an expensive customised shoe. Harsh was last seen in Thar, which was a Netflix release, along with his father, Anil Kapoor.