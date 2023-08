Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi known for songs like Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, and Last Peg passed away earlier today. He was 40 years old and was undergoing treatment for Jaundice at a private hospital in Hisar, Haryana. His health had improved, and he was even discharged from the hospital. But his health worsened again and he had to be taken back to the hospital.

The news of his death was revealed by singer KD Desi Rock. He shared a picture of Raju Punjabi from the hospital and expressed his shock over the news.

KD Desi Rock reacts to the sad news

KD Desi Rock took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share Raju Punjabi’s picture and requested him to return back. Take a look:

Trending Now

Raju Punjabi released his last song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha on August 12. He was also known for his collaborations with artist Sapna Choudhary who rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 11. The demise of Raju came as a huge shock for his fans.

Fans react to Raju Punjabi's demise

They took to social media social media to express their grief. One fan wrote, "A great tragedy in the world of music, the king of tunes Har Dil Aziz, our dear brother Raju Punjabi ji has said goodbye to the world."

Another user wrote in Hindi. The English translation of it reads, “Very sad news Renowned Haryanvi singer #RajuPunjabi ji is no more with us today. The father of three small children Raju Punjabi was special in the entire Haryanvi industry. We pray to the almighty to grant the departed soul a place at his feet. Om Shanti."

A user wrote, “Gathering all the courage and sharing this news. Very wonderful singer who gave a big dimension to Haryanvi music, good man of heart Haryanvi Gaikbhai #RajuPunjabi left this world today. Tribute.”

RIP Raju Punjabi.