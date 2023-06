Prabhas starrer Adipurush is already a massive hit as fans await the release of the film. If you wonder why the film has not been released yet and yet it is a super hit, well, let us tell you that the film was made under a 500 crore budget reportedly, and it has earned around 435 crore already. Adipurush rights have been sold to Telugu States for a whopping amount of Rs. 185 crore, and now the latest buzz is that after seeking the theatrical rights in the Telugu States, the makers have sold the digital rights too, which makes the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer a profitable release. Also Read - Adipurush star Prabhas confirms he will get married at Tirupati; fans wonder who is the lucky one

Adipurush to create a storm at the box office. Also Read - Adipurush pre-release event: Kriti Sanon reveals how Prabhas is off screen

As per reports in the media, makers have already sold Adipurush digital rights to OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for Rs 250 crore, yes, you read that right, and overall, adding both the amount and more, the film profit has been covered up to Rs 435 crore. Right now, the makers have heaved a sigh of relief and are only waiting for the massive box office opening. Now it will be interesting to watch if Adipurush will break the box office records of the massive blockbuster film Pathaan starring superstar that released at the beginning of this year. Also Read - Adipurush pre-release event: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon share a warm hug; Saif Ali Khan gives it a miss for Taimur's football session [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Can't wait to witness the " Huppa Huiya " song ? on big screen... Uhinchukuntene goosebumps vasthunnai... " Vanara sena feels very happy for being with Lord Rama " Theme of the Song #HuppaHuiya from #Adipurush... #Prabhas #AdipurushOnJune16th ? pic.twitter.com/fF4ZDtyB0V — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) June 7, 2023

There is only one sun

There is only one moon There is only one Darling PRABHAS#Prabhas #Adipurush ? pic.twitter.com/oxtvs0mkVE — Thyview (@Thyview) June 6, 2023

While talking about Adipurush, the trailer just released yesterday and it has reached the highest viewership on YouTube before 24 hours, and Prabhas cannot contain his excitement as he has been waiting for a good box office number after a few debacles, and it seems like Adipurush is going to be his comeback film at the box office. The film is slated to release on this date, which is June 16, 2023.