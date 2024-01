A week ago, Palak Tiwari and Orry dominated headlines after the latter put up a story of a Whatsapp screenshot where it looked like he had an argument with Palak Tiwari. The young actress had apologized to him but Orry did not accept the same. He felt that she said sorry just on the behest of Sara Ali Khan. As we know, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are a reported couple, while Orry and Sara have been friends since she was a student in the US. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan team had a 70s themed disco party where Orry was invited as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orry 'heart broken' over Abhishek Kumar's ouster from Salman Khan show; 'I was rooting for you'

Ananya Panday's pic with Orry raises eyebrows

Ananya Panday had attended the bash in a blue jumpsuit teamed with a matching headband. She could be seen posing with Orry who wore an animal print shirt with tight pants. She has captioned the Insta story pic as Orry's Never Sorry. Now, some netizens have assumed that it could be an indirect dig towards Palak Tiwari. It should be noted that she is not present at parties with Orry since that incident. This is now netizens reacted on Reddit. Also Read - Here's how Palak Tiwari is handling Orry’s arrogance against her; fans ask why did she apologise to him?

Palak Tiwari and Orry had a spat

As per an insider on Reddit, Orry could not understand what Palak Tiwari was saying. It seems that led to the fight. Orry and Palak's tiff made news then the former said that while people were being critical of him, no one asked Palak Tiwari about the matter. He said that she was very disrespectful towards him, which angered him a lot.

The party was quite a success. Suhana Khan also attended the bash as did Aditya Roy Kapur. The Aashiqui 2 hunk also twinned with Ananya Panday for the party. Tania Shroff and Nysa Devgn were present as well. Palak Tiwari has not said anything so far.