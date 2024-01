One of the hottest couples right now are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. The two are vacationing in London right now. Some days back, we saw a pic of the couple from their winter holiday in the UK for New Year. Shaad Randhawa had shared the photo. Fans also showered love on the two who had gone to the Maldives for the actress' birthday. When initially news came of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday being a pair, no one believed it. But their pics from Lisbon, Portugal changed the belief of netizens.

Has Bhavana Pandey unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur on social media?

The entertainment portal Bollywood Shaadis has done a report that Bhavana Pandey has unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur on social media. It seems she was following him for a very long time. This has sparked speculations if something has suddenly gone amiss between the love birds. On Koffee With Karan, Bhavana Pandey had said that she prefers Kartik Aaryan over Aditya Roy Kapur. As we know, there is an age gap between Ananya and Aditya which has got mixed reactions. But the couple do not seem to bother about naysayers and look madly in love.

Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan. He told Karan Johar that he would not divulge details about his personal life. But he said that her name meant pure joy and happiness is his life. Ananya Panday has impressed a lot of people with her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie resonated with many young people across the world. Aditya Roy Kapur also had a good 2023 with a hit web series like The Night Manager.