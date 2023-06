Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are going to make a female-oriented travel film called Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It is one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming times. Fans are looking forward to watching Jee Le Zaraa in theatres. The makers have not yet started shooting the movie. Farhan has been on the recce. But now, as per the latest reports, the makers have put Jee Le Zaraa on hold. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra recalls failures in Bollywood during initial days; says 'it was hard to get up and go to work'

Has Farhan put Jee Le Zaraa on hold?

Whenever Jee Le Zaraa catches buzz a little, it grabs headlines in Entertainment News quickly. Loads of people have been looking forward to seeing Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together. Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are amazing storytellers but it seems now, fans have to wait some more before they even begin shooting for the movie. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have been trying their best to get the movie started. However, there have been date issues. Farhan is very cooperative with the actresses and there's no pressure from his side. And hence, he has changed his schedule. Farhan, instead of producing or directing a film first will now star in a movie first. And Jee Le Zaraa will be brought back as and when the three ladies have common dates for the movie. Also Read - Alia Bhatt on having a baby at the peak of her career; says, 'You would never ask a man...'

Check out Katrina Kaif's post about Jee Le Zaraa here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Is Aamir Khan the reason for the same?

As per the report, Farhan is going to work with Aamir Khan next in his production which is a remake of Campeones. Farhan and Aamir share the same creative wavelength and hence, they are planning to begin filming the Campeones remake. Well, with the date issues, that seems about right thing to do. Talking about the Aamir-Farhan starrer, it is said that the makers are planning to start filming by October this year. RS Prasanna will be directing Campeones. He and his team will begin the recce of the same by August. Campeones remake will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Sony Pictures. So, there you go, Jee Le Zaraa is delayed because of the unavailability of the dates. And so it has become Aamir and Farhan's gain. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa: Reema Kagti reveals when Priyanka Chopra-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer's shoot will commence

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the ladies have their own films in their kitty. Priyanka has her Hollywood projects. Alia has Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii while Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3.