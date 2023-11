Kangana Ranaut is known to make news. The actress has begun work on her new film with R Madhavan. The two are reuniting after Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The movie is supposed to be a thriller. Kangana Ranaut shared a picture with Rajinikanth a couple of days back. Now, she has shared a picture of the spicy squid curry made by the producer of the film. On her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of a non-vegetarian feast. We can see squid curry, prawns masala and pieces of fried meen fish in the picture. This has made fans wonder if she has quit veganism. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood celebrities and their beautiful vacation homes

Kangana Ranaut's changes in food habits

Before 2013, Kangana Ranaut was a hard-core non-vegetarian. The actress who is a foodie relished her mutton curry and biryani. Later, she gave up on non-veg and dairy items to become a vegan. The actress said that turning vegan gave her the needed physical and emotional support in her life. Kangana Ranaut said she quit meat for spiritual reasons. Now, netizens are wondering if the actress has left veganism and rediscovered her taste for mouth-watering non-vegetarian fare. It is very much possible that she eats non-veg sparingly for health reasons. In the past few years, she has undergone quite a few physical transformations for her movies. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reunites with R Madhavan after eight years for a psychological thriller; fans want Tanu Weds Manu 3

Netizens have reacted to this on Reddit. Some even dug up her old interview from the time of Krrish 3. It seems her mother had made her promise to not touch beef. However, the actress was curious about the meat and began enjoying steaks. She said she has never tried snakes and octopus. Kangana Ranaut said that her family was responsible for her love for meat as they ate non-veg twice a week. Of late, she took to X and wrote that a plant-based diet was not meant for her body. Also Read - Channel your inner celebrity with these Top 5 leather jackets

Well, Kangana Ranaut does have a very enviable frame. The actress has been working out regularly to look in top shape.