Salman Khan is making headlines once again due to his alleged affair with Iulia Vantur. Over the years the superstar has been linked to this Romanian beauty but till date hasn’t yet been spellbound about his relationship with her. The entire Khan family was present attending the CCL at Dubai and Iulia was very much a part of it. But this video of Salman Khan rolling his eyes and ignoring the actress is only making fans speculate if the superstar has parted ways with her. Also Read - Salman Khan showering his mom Salma Khan with kisses at an event proves he's still a child at heart [Watch]

Watch the video of Salman Khan ignoring to have an eye contact with Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur has been linked up with Salman Khan for years now. The actress also reportedly stays in the same house along with Salman and his parents. When Iulia made her first media presence, she cleared the air about her relationship with the superstar and mentioned that he was just her friend. But there is no smoke without fire.

Iulia Vantur will be seen next in the docu-series of Salman Khan and recently in an interview with Music Culture, she shed light about the same and said," It’s a docu-series about Salman Khan’s life and journey. His life has been a rollercoaster ride and there is so much to know, learn and experience. The docu-series is a series of interviews taken by me, capturing the life of Salman Khan from the lens of the people who are close to him. This includes people who are in his core team, family, closest friends, people he has learnt from, people whose life he has influenced, co-actors, directors, and so on."

Well, the fans are definitely excited to see this so u series but till now there is no update on the release date. And now when the breakup rumours are doing the rounds we wonder how things will take a turn.

