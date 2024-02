Everyone is keen to see what projects Shah Rukh Khan picks up next. Pathaan and Jawan have proved that he his superstardom combined with the right script can create havoc at the box office. From a movie with Vishal Bharadwaj to King with Sujoy Ghosh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, fans are just waiting for the official announcement. But now a new report has come to the fore. It seems Raj and DK have been having constant meetings with the superstar. They had presented a script to Shah Rukh Khan in 2019. While he liked it, he had some ideas and the duo decided to revise the content. Raj and DK take long time to write their projects but now they have the script ready for Shah Rukh Khan's nod.

SRK giving priority to the Farzi creators

As per a report in Box Office Figures, Shah Rukh Khan is doing frequent meetings with them. The superstar has apparently decided to put King with Suhana Khan on hold. Some reports suggest he wants his next to be a big budget film on the lines of Jawan and Pathaan. He is in talks with Aditya Chopra and Farah Khan. Many want him to do Dhoom 4 as it is a very successful franchise. Also, Shah Rukh Khan wants daughter Suhana Khan to work with different banners. While the dad in him really wishes to collab with his daughter, he is thinking of her long-term career.

Shah Rukh Khan reading a lot of projects

It seems Shah Rukh Khan is reading scripts from South Indian movie makers too. Lokesh Kanagaraj is very keen to do a film with him. His fans want a movie with S Shankar too. Moreover, there is hope that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will do a film together. Devdas was one of most historic movies of Bollywood.