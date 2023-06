Shah Rukh Khan is love. King Khan has millions of fans who worship him for who he is. Humble, grounded, witty, and a man with a golden heart - Shah Rukh Khan has won over literally everyone with his charm. The actor was last seen in Pathaan which was a blockbuster hit. Now, he is looking forward to the release of his film Jawan directed by Atlee. SRK has now opted for a different promotional strategy and rather conducts AskSRK sessions on social media quite often. Just yesterday, he answered a few fan questions on Twitter. He also answered about smoking. Also Read - Prabhudeva to Shah Rukh Khan: Indian celebs who embraced fatherhood in old age

One of the fans questioned whether he still smokes and he came up with an amusing answer. He replied, "Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!" Indirectly, King Khan revealed that he has not quit smoking as yet.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! https://t.co/GmKlXV296K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan answered a lot of other interesting questions. He was also asked about that one thing that his children should must have. To this, he stated that he wants them to have his patience to deal with non sense. He was also asked about daughter's Bollywood debut The Archies and how proud he feels, to which, he replied, "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a film actually."

Check out some of the tweets made by Shah Rukh Khan below:

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Life in overall has been very good to me. Audience and everyone has given too much love…so not difficult at all really. https://t.co/3DxkrKnkln — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Nahi yaar doosre actors ko bhi chance milna chahiye na?? Ha ha https://t.co/SYFGb5Mp2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to come up with the most witty yet entertaining reactions to fans' questions. Talking about Jawan, the film will release in September this year.