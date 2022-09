Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way in her journey. Today she has become the household name and the biggest star of all. Sidharth Shukla's death changed her completely and her bear and dear ones are aware that how she has moved on and still is. While the actress is growing immensely high in her career. She will be soon seen making her big Bollywood debut in a Salman Khan film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and had reportedly signed a few more films. Had this sudden success changed the actress and made her arrogant?

Shehnaaz is a changed person after Sidharth Shukla's death

Recently her video from an award function event went viral where her fans went all gaga about her appearance and her wit. However few netizens felt that she had become arrogant and got an attitude with all the success. A close source to the actress spoke about if Shehnaaz is a changed person," Shehnaaz will be Shehnaaz forever. Yes, we understand people miss her cuteness but that isn't possible now because she is no more in the Bigg Boss house. People have seen her most vulnerable side and right now she is in a mode of putting her strongest foot ahead this is the reason you will not see her laughing around but she is the same with her person and not one per cent the girl has changed".

The source further adds, " Sidharth's death definitely changed something in her. She has suddenly become this very mature person. And we know how fans miss her innocence badly. But this is Shehnaaz 2.0 and one should accept her this way as well'. It's been a year we lost Sidharth Shukla and the actress faced a lot of criticism as she was accused using his name to gain fame. But SidNaaz fans always stood by her.