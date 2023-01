After Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, it looks like we are headed for another couple news. This time it is none other than Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Yes, you read it right! Well, tales of the two being close and dating had been doing the rounds for a while now. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are co-stars in The Archies where it all began. The movie which comes on Netflix is going to be their debut. Suhana Khan made an appearance with Agastya Nanda at the annual Christmas Brunch hosted by Karan Kapoor at his Juhu home. This made people wonder if the news was indeed true. Also Read - Nysa Devgn reaches Dubai with friends, Suhana Khan parties with mom Gauri Khan; a look at star kids and their plans for New Year 2023

Sources have told Hindustan Times that he introduced Suhana Khan as his partner to those present at the party. Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been friends for a long time now. The party was attended by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. It seems the two bonded on the sets of The Archies. It seems everyone who was present on the sets of the project knew that they were together. The two have made no efforts to hide it but do not plan to make things official yet said the source. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu in Dunki, Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna in Animal: Fresh pairs to sizzle at the box office in 2023

This is not all. It is being said that Shweta Bachchan is aware that Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan are dating. It seems she approves of her son's choice as she feels that Suhana Khan is a lovely girl. This has come just after rumors of Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan dating hit the news. The two were clicked in Dubai with the same girl. Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan are both 22. Agastya Nanda is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Sanjeev Nanda, the chairman of Escorts. We are waiting for an official confirmation on the same! Also Read - KRK takes an indirect dig at Deepika Padukone; shares a video of a young girl talking about obscenity in Bollywood