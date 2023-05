made heads turn as she made a super stylish appearance at an event and gave all the boss lady vibes, while what caught everyone's attention was that she arrived along with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Sarah. There are many netizens who trolled the Aarya actress and questioned what happened to Lalit Modi. Just a few months ago, Lalit Modi announced being in a relationship with Sushmita and sent shock waves to almost everyone and anyone. While Sush reacted to all the judgements, saying that is none of their business. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra once again exposes the dark side of Bollywood; reveals, 'It was just expected that you are reed skinny, your pelvic bones show'

While Sushmita gets asked again about Lalit Modi, has she separated from the ex-IPL chairman? An insider quoted that Sushmita is very much in touch with Lalit Modi, and their relationship is more of a friendship than a relationship like a boyfriend and girlfriend; they are happy in each other's space and are taking it slow. While Lalit enjoys his life in London, Sushmita is gearing up with her webseries Aarya 3, and for now she is focusing on her career more and also on her daughter Renee's career to kick start in Bollywood, as her daughters are her priority.

Talking about Rohman Shawl and the question of whether she is getting back with her ex, well, they have happily moved on and aren't even thinking about getting back, while Rohman gets spotted with Sushmita every time. Well, they are very good friends, and Rohman is also extremely close to Sushmita's daughters, so he is always around the Sen house. Rohman is also a motivated person when it comes to fitness, and after Sushmita's heart surgery, he is around with her and guides her with fitness and more. Sushmita is all set to be back in her sherni mode with Aarya 3, and we cannot wait for the diva to conquer the screen once again.