Haseen Dillruba: After throwing shade at Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel says Aditi Rao Hydari would have been a better choice

The social media spat between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut seem to be endless. It is evident that the latter's camp has no chill. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel celebrated when Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba got negative reviews. There are many critics who feel that the actress was let down by a inconsistent script. Now, Rangoli Chandel has taken to social media to share that she feels that Aditi Rao Hydari would have been a better choice than Taapsee Pannu. She shared a picture of Aditi Rao Hydari on her Insta stories and wrote a long note. Also Read - Top 5 Imtiaz Ali films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and more

The actress wrote, "I really don't get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don't get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile... why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role ... why this Kangana hangover yaar... please there can be only one Kangana and can't be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents,also, don't ruin films with wrong casting yaar." Also Read - Samantha Akkineni, Shilpa Shetty and other divas who rocked organza sarees with great panache – view pics

Then, she shared another picture of Aditi Rao Hydari and wrote, "I want to see her as Rani in Haseena Dilruba and not some uncle please. Spare me the torture." She had earlier implied that Taapsee Pannu had support of the Bollywood 'mafia' but no one would openly criticise Taapsee Pannu. In a vitriolic attack, she wrote, "A single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw ... not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya (the critics have shown her the truth. This balloon had to burst someday and it did)." She even tagged Aditi Rao Hydari in the post. Also Read - Super Deluxe, Soorarai Pottru, Karnan and more: 10 extraordinary Kollywood films which you can binge watch on OTT platforms