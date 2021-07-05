Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu gives a befitting reply to a film critic for suggesting that the film glorifies 'toxic masculine love'

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix on July 2. The story about a woman trying to win over her husband's love after being in an extra marital affair received mixed reviews from the audience. Amidst the romantic drama, a mystery around a murder also unfolds. While many praised Taapsee Pannu and other stars for their impeccable acting, some raised questions over its storyline. Taapsee recently gave it back to a film critic who stated that the film glorifies 'toxic masculine love'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: KRK calls Taapsee Pannu's film Haseen Dillruba 'C grade', Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film Shershaah to skip theatrical release and more

A part of Yasmin Kidwai's review read, "I rarely comment on films cause i always feel that however badly it might have been made a lot of effort of a lot of people has gone into it -but am making an exception here for #HaseenDilruba -@taapsee is my absolute fav btw & she has the best lines &," further continuing, "And a cute role in the first half -it's the story & the narrative which makes it absolute impossible to bear -toxic masculine love -a woman needing to prove herself in the kitchen while being denied any rights for herself -& making domestic violence OK .."

In response, Taapsee wrote, "If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected." As Yasmin replied saying that the story did not fit with her, Taapsee responded, "Well then maybe u should understand your happy is not everyone's happy. I wish I could specify what was LOSS for each of the characters here but that's a spoiler alert for my film. Kindly understand emotions and feelings are subjective with humans." Take a look at tweets below:

If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected. https://t.co/WQfzFlGk44 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

Well then maybe u should understand your happy is not everyone’s happy. I wish I could specify what was LOSS for each of the characters here but that’s a spoiler alert for my film. Kindly understand emotions and feelings are subjective with humans. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

Taapsee in her recent tweets also mentioned about critics liking Hollywood film The Tomorrow War above Haseen Dillruba.