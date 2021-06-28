Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu reveals Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were SCARED to film intimate scenes with her

The trailer of , and starrer Haseen Dillruba, which released recently impressed the audience to the core. While the promo promised to take us on a thrilling ride, it also grabbed the attention of the viewers for the intimate scenes. Now, the Saand Ki Aankh actress opened about filming those scenes with costars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and said that they were scared of performing those scenes with her. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu names 3 stars who changed the audience's mind about female actors; can you guess them?

As per the HT report, the actress was quoted saying, "I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared. They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..." When asked whether she informs her partner about performing such scenes in advance, she replied, "No, I don't tell my partner about my intimate scenes. It's my professional life, and I keep it far, far away from my personal life. I don't expect him to take permissions from me in his professional life, so he should expect the same thing from me." Also Read - Haseen Dillruba TRAILER: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder

The murder mystery is directed by helmer and produced by Aanand L Rai and . The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, the creative mind behind Manmarziyaan, and Judgementall Hai Kya. The film will premiere on 2nd July on Netflix.