Hate Story IV CRUSHES Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys at the box office

This week we saw multiple releases - Hate story IV, 3 storeys and DilJunglee hit the Box office. Each of them belonged to different genres. As per the box office reports, Hate story IV has come out triumphant as it raked in Rs 3.76 crore on its first day. The movie on its first day has managed to CRUSH the other releases - Dil Junglee starring Taapsee Pannu and Saquib Saleem, only managed to rake in 25 lakhs and 3 storeys managed to rake in 35 lakhs. Both movies fall ways behind Hate story.The film reportedly has performed well in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. However, the film hasn't managed to beat Heat Story 3 on its first day. Hate Story IV stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena. Also Read - Rani Mukerji's Hichki SHATTERS the lifetime business of these 6 films in just 4 days!

Hate story IV is expected to cross the Rs 12 crore at opening weekend. Despite a decent start, the film has opened to negative reviews. Here's what pour movie critic Rajat Tripathi had to say - The plot could have been put to rest by a simple background check of the characters. Characters change their characteristics at the drop of the hat. There is literally no build up for Karan to fall in love with Urvashi. Just moments ago he confesses his love to her, he was trying to roofie and rape her and let out his plans to his brother. A simple word of advice made him change his heart? I can go on and on about the badly etched characters. While Vishal gives us strong female characters, he forgets to give these characters a logically sound script. Also Read - Worst Dressed: Ileana D'Cruz, Banita Sandhu, Shruti Haasan are the fashion offenders of the week

#HateStory4 picked up towards evening shows, after an ordinary start... Fri ₹ 3.76 cr. India biz... #HateStoryIV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018

In other news, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been storming the box office ever since its release. The movie stars Karthika Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie so far has collected Rs 77 crore. Also Read - Hate Story IV box office collection day 7: The erotic thriller ends the first week on decent note; earns Rs 20.04 crore