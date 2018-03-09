Hate Story IV public review: Audience prefers the prequels over this Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi sequel

Hate Story series has a way of making its way into people's heart. The films in the series rarely get good reviews from critics but the audience has always lapped it up. But the fourth film has failed to interest the most loyal fans of the series as well. The public is not too pleased with the film. Most of them have compared it with the previous films in the franchise and called them better than the present one. What also seems to have irked them is that the dialogue hardly make any sense. Some of them have also pointed out how the series was known for the suspense in the narrative but this time they couldn't find any. Also Read - Filmmkaer Vivek Agnihotri claims he signed Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story but “Balaji didn’t release him”

A lot of people, however, have praised Karan Wahi for his act. There were also those who watched the film for Urvashi Rautela. If you talk about ratings, 3 stars seems to be the average here. Well, this time Vishal Pandya couldn't keep up with the usual masala that the HS series is known to deliver. No wonder the occupancy has been pretty dull. Check out the public review in the video. Also Read - Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela's inside pic from a party goes viral amidst link up rumours!

Our movie critic, Rajat Tripathi, gave it 1 star rating, saying, "The movie dares to call itself an erotic thriller when the makers are going to shy away from going all out. If you are in for the scenes, you are going to be disappointed. Unless, it’s for the two songs placed out of strategy to try and pass it as an erotic, which is so 2005! We have seen all of this in movies like Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jism and what not. Bollywood films have not dared to go beyond two songs to call themselves an erotic thriller. The reuse of Aashiq Banaya Aapne has been wasted! Just like the actors in this movie." Well, now you know what not to do this weekend. Also Read - Hate Story IV fails to beat Hate Story 3; becomes second lowest opener in the franchise