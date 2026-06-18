Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office collection day 6: Vikram Bhatt's horror film DEFIES critics, holds edge over it's rivals

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikram Bhatt's horror sequel earned Rs 1.40 crore on Wednesday, taking its India net total to Rs 14.75 crore. Despite negative reviews and criticism over its AI-generated visuals and storyline, the film remains ahead of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection day 6: Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty, has opened to mostly negative responses from both audiences and critics. Despite the poor word-of-mouth and mixed reviews, the movie is still performing better than its Hindi competitors at the box office.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection day 6

On Day 6, the film witnessed a 30% drop compared to the previous day, collecting Rs 1.40 crore net across 4,180 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 14.75 crore and gross to Rs 17.31 crore after six days in theatres.

Haunted 3D vs Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is clashing with several new releases this weekend, including Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour. It is also competing with the Hollywood horror Backrooms, which has received better reviews globally but hasn’t done well in India.

Among the new Hindi releases this weekend, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has emerged as the highest earner so far. However, audiences have been quite critical of the performances, heavy use of AI, glitchy visual effects due to poor rendering, and a weak storyline. Many viewers felt the film failed to deliver the scares and thrills expected from a Vikram Bhatt horror project.

About Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

The film is a spiritual sequel to Vikram Bhatt’s 2011 horror hit Haunted 3D. This time, the triumvirate of Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, and Vikram Bhatt has come together again after the success of 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The cast also includes Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat.

While the film may not be winning hearts with its quality, it has at least managed to outpace its Hindi competitors in terms of collections. Whether it can hold on or fade out quickly will depend on how audiences respond in the coming days and if any positive word-of-mouth can help it sustain through the weekdays.

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