Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office collection day 7: Mimoh Chakraborty's horror film BEATS Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 15.90 crore net in its first week despite negative reviews. Vikram Bhatt's horror film continues to outperform Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 7

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection day 7: Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty, has received mostly negative feedback from both audiences and critics. Despite the poor reviews, the movie has surprisingly managed to outperform its Hindi competitors at the box office.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection

On Day 7, the film saw a 17.9% drop, collecting Rs 1.15 crore net from 4,150 shows. This brings its total India net collection to Rs 15.90 crore and gross to Rs 18.65 crore after one week.

Haunted 3D vs Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

The film released alongside several other new movies, including the Hollywood horror Backrooms, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor. Among these fresh Hindi releases, Haunted 3D has emerged as the highest earner so far.

However, audiences have heavily criticised the film for weak performances, excessive use of AI, glitchy visual effects, and a lacklustre storyline that failed to deliver genuine scares.

About Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is a spiritual sequel to Vikram Bhatt’s 2011 hit Haunted 3D. This time, he reunited with Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit after the success of 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The cast also includes Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat. The film hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

While it may not have impressed with its quality, Haunted 3D has at least stayed ahead of other new Hindi releases this weekend. Its performance in the coming weekdays will decide whether it can sustain or fade out quickly.

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